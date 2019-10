UK's Johnson asks Trump for diplomatic help in fatal crash

London, Oct 10 (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked US President Donald Trump to intervene in the case of an American diplomat's wife who left the UK after being involved in a fatal road crash. British police say the 42-year-old woman is a suspect in an August 27 collision between a car and a motorcycle near RAF Croughton, a British military base in England used by the US Air Force. The 19-year-old motorcyclist, Harry Dunn, was killed.

The woman's name hasn't been officially released. Johnson's office said the prime minister spoke with Trump on Wednesday and "urged the president to reconsider the US position so the individual involved can return to the UK, cooperate with police and allow Harry's family to receive justice."

The office says "the leaders agreed to work together to find a way forward."

