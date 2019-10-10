International Development News
Development News Edition
Google pulls Hong Kong protester role-playing app

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 10-10-2019 21:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended a role-playing app associated with the Hong Kong protests due to a policy that prohibits developers capitalizing on ongoing conflicts, the company said on Thursday.

A Google spokesman said that "The Revolution Of Our Times" app, which lets users role-play as Hong Kong protesters, violated a long-standing policy "prohibiting developers from capitalizing on sensitive events, such as attempting to make money from serious ongoing conflicts or tragedies through a game". Google's decision came during the same week as Apple removed the HKmap.live app, which crowdsources the locations of both police and protesters, from its app store.

Four months of large and often violent pro-democracy protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong pose the biggest popular challenge to President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

COUNTRY : China
