United States' UN envoy warns Turkey it faces 'consequences’ amid Syria assault

Reuters United Nations
Updated: 10-10-2019 23:08 IST
The United States' envoy to the United Nations on Thursday warned Turkey it faced repercussions from its assault against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria if it did not protect vulnerable populations or contain the Islamic State.

"Failure to play by the rules, to protect vulnerable populations, failure to guarantee that ISIS cannot exploit these actions to reconstitute will have consequences," Kelly Craft told reporters after the U.N. Security Council met behind closed doors on Syria.

