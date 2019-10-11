Pak police foils bid to smuggle centuries-old Buddha statues

Police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said they have foiled a bid to smuggle two precious centuries-old statues of Gautam Buddha out of the country and arrested three-person in connection with the case. The Peshawar capital city police taking action on a tip-off raided a house in Khamosh Colony and recovered two precious centuries-old statues of Gautam Buddha.

The police arrested owner of the house Javed Baig and his two sons Saad and Saqib. The accused were booked under the relevant section of the law by the police.

