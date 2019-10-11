International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city - ISNA

Reuters Jeddah
Updated: 11-10-2019 11:04 IST
Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city - ISNA

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday, adding that experts believed it was a "terrorist attack".

An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

"Experts believe it was a terrorist attack."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019