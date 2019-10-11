French minister: no-deal Brexit likely if Britain does not seek compromise

A no-deal Brexit is likely if Britain does not seek compromise, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday. Asked whether it was increasingly likely that Britain was heading for a no-deal Brexit, de Montchalin said on France Inter radio: "It is likely".

"At this point, if talks do not proceed the way we hope they will, if there is no desire, particularly from the British side, for compromise, then a no-deal (Brexit) is possible," she added.

