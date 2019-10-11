International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

French minister: no-deal Brexit likely if Britain does not seek compromise

Reuters Paris
Updated: 11-10-2019 12:39 IST
French minister: no-deal Brexit likely if Britain does not seek compromise

Image Credit: Wikipedia

A no-deal Brexit is likely if Britain does not seek compromise, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday. Asked whether it was increasingly likely that Britain was heading for a no-deal Brexit, de Montchalin said on France Inter radio: "It is likely".

"At this point, if talks do not proceed the way we hope they will, if there is no desire, particularly from the British side, for compromise, then a no-deal (Brexit) is possible," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019