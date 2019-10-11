International Development News
CORRECTED-Iran confirms attacks on Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea -TV

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 11-10-2019 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign ministry confirmed that the Iranian-owned oil tanker Sabiti had been attacked in the Red Sea on Friday and was samaged, state TV reported.

"Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
