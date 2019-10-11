International Development News
Development News Edition
Uber faces UK tax challenge

Reuters London
Updated: 11-10-2019 15:45 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc says the UK is seeking to classify the company as a transportation provider, potentially opening it up to new tax charges that could hamper its business, according to UK accounts filings in recent days.

The U.S. ride-sharing company says its could face 20% VAT on gross booking fees - the amount passengers pay -- or on its service fees charged to drivers.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
