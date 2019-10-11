International Development News
CORRECTED-Turkey says it expects solidarity from NATO against threats

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 11-10-2019 16:30 IST
CORRECTED-Turkey says it expects solidarity from NATO against threats

Turkey has reiterated to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that it expects the alliance to show strong solidarity with Ankara against threats to Turkish security, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking alongside Cavusoglu at a news conference in Istanbul, Stoltenberg said he expected Turkey to act with restraint in its push into Syria, adding that the international community must find a sustainable solution for Islamic State prisoners held by Kurdish forces in Syria. As Ankara pressed on with an offensive against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria, Stoltenberg said Turkey must ensure that progress in pushing back Islamic State in Syria was not jeopardised.

COUNTRY : Turkey
