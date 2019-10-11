Pentagon 'strongly' encourages Turkey to 'discontinue' actions in NE Syria

Washington, Oct 11 (AFP) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has warned Turkey to halt its incursion into northeastern Syria, warning it could have "serious consequences" for Ankara, the Pentagon said Friday. In a phone call on Thursday with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Esper "strongly encouraged Turkey to discontinue actions in northeastern Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"While the secretary reaffirmed we value our strategic bilateral relationship, this incursion risks serious consequences for Turkey," the statement said. (AFP) IND IND

