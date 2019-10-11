International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military to send significantly more troops to Saudi Arabia -sources

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 20:55 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military to send significantly more troops to Saudi Arabia -sources

Image Credit: Flickr

The United States is planning to send a large number of additional forces to Saudi Arabia following the Sept. 14 attack on its oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request to comment. The sources did not specify exactly how many troops would be deployed but said it was expected to be in the thousands.

Also Read: Rugby-United States team to play France at the World Cup

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019