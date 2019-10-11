EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military to send significantly more troops to Saudi Arabia -sources

The United States is planning to send a large number of additional forces to Saudi Arabia following the Sept. 14 attack on its oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request to comment. The sources did not specify exactly how many troops would be deployed but said it was expected to be in the thousands.

