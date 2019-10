There is an "elevated" risk of another far-right attack in Germany after two people were killed by a gunman targeting a synagogue in the city of Halle this week, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer warned Friday. "The threat posed by right-wing antisemitism and terrorism is elevated in Germany," Seehofer said on ZDF public television.

This means such an attack could happen "at any moment," he added.

