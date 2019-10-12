International Development News
Car bomb detonates at jail in Syria holding IS prisoners-monitor, SDF

Reuters
Updated: 12-10-2019 14:55 IST
A car bomb exploded overnight at a prison holding Islamic State detainees in the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria, forcing Syrian Kurdish-led security forces to send reinforcements to prevent an escape, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. An official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed the report in an SDF-run WhatsApp group.

On Friday, the SDF said five Islamic State militants broke out of a prison in Qamishli after Turkish shelling nearby. Also on Friday, women affiliated with Islamic State attacked security officers with sticks and stones during large-scale unrest at a camp where they are being held in the same region of Syria, a Syrian Kurdish official said.

A Kurdish official said this week that Islamic State detainees could break out of detention as Kurdish-led security forces confront a new Turkish offensive in northern Syria and their ability to guard detainees is weakened.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
