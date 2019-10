The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 23 of its fighters were killed on Friday while fighting a Turkish offensive in northern Syria, and a further 37 wounded.

It brings the SDF death toll as declared by the SDF to 45 since Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)