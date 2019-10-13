Monitor: Turkish forces, allies seize parts of Syrian town Suluk

International Development News
Reuters Damascus
Updated: 13-10-2019 13:08 IST
Turkish forces and their Syrian allies seized large parts of the northern Syrian town of Suluk in a new advance against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.

Suluk is located around 10 km (six miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border, to the southeast of Tel Abyad.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
