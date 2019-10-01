120 companies of security forces allocated for Hry polls

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava on Tuesday said the Union Home Ministry has allocated 120 companies of security forces to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of assembly polls. Yadava said 30 companies have already arrived in Haryana which along with the state police force are conducting flag marches in the districts to build a sense of confidence, trust and security among the voters.

The other 90 companies would be inducted by October 10. "Our police teams are constantly monitoring each and everything, and preparations are going on at every level for the forthcoming election," the DGP said.

Divulging details about the security arrangements for the upcoming polls, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said Haryana has got give companies of the CRPF, 11 of the BSF and 16 of the CISF to ensure peaceful conduct of elections. Apart from this, the Centre has also allocated five companies each from Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, 15 from Punjab, 10 each from Rajasthan and Tripura, eight each from Mizoram and Meghalaya, three each from Sikkim and Uttrakhand, six from Manipur and 10 companies of Haryana IRB.

In addition, more than 55,000 Haryana police officials, including home guards and SPOs, would also be pressed into service to ensure proper law and order during election process in the state. Virk said DGP Yadava had already directed all the senior police functionaries, including district police chiefs, to remain alert and make extra preparation for the smooth conduct of elections.

Polling for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly will take place on October 21.

