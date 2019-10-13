International Development News
Syrian Observatory: 100 people escape camp holding Islamic State relatives

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 13-10-2019 14:04 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Around 100 people - women affiliated with Islamic State and their children - have escaped from a camp guarded by Syrian Kurdish-led security forces in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Citing sources in the camp at Ain Issa, Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said there was a state of "anarchy" inside.

The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria earlier said some members of Islamic State families had managed to slip out of the camp after it was shelled by advancing Turkish and Syrian rebel forces. An official in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they had no further details about the situation at the camp.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
