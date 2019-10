Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Sunday to develop more advanced and modern weapons, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"The Guards should have advanced and modern weapons...Your weapons should be modern and updated. It should be developed at home. You need to develop and produce your weapons," Khamenei said.

