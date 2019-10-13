Four killed in fresh Burkina Faso attack

Ouagadougou, Oct 13 (AFP) Four civilians have been killed in the latest attack in the volatile northern region of Burkina Faso, security sources told AFP on Sunday. Saturday's attack in Samboulga, in the northern province of Lorum, comes after armed men stormed a mosque in the town of Salmossi killing 16 on Friday, underscoring the difficulties faced by the country in its battle against jihadists.

"Four people were killed Saturday night by armed individuals in Samboulga," one security source told AFP. "According to residents, the attackers broke into the village and shot people indiscriminately," the source added.

There was no immediate information about who the attackers might have been but since the beginning of 2015, jihadist attacks have become more frequent and deadly in the country, especially in the north and east. Burkina Faso has been caught in a spiral of violence attributed to jihadist armed groups, some affiliated with Al Qaeda and others affiliated with the Islamic State group.

On Monday, eight people were killed when a group of armed men attacked the village of Bouna, 10 kilometers (six miles) from Titao, capital of Lorum province, according to the same security source. Another security source confirmed the two fatal attacks in Lorum.

The governor of Northern Burkina, Justin Some, said in a decree a curfew in Lorum province will run from October 15 to November 14 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am local time. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)