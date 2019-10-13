International Development News
Turkish-led forces seize highway 30 km deep into Syria -ministry

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 13-10-2019 19:18 IST
Turkish-led forces have seized control of Syria's M4 highway, some 30-35 km (19-22 miles) deep into Syrian territory, as part of its incursion against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry made the announcement on Twitter, referring to the main road that runs parallel to the Turkish border in northeast Syria.

COUNTRY : Turkey
