Turkish-led forces seize highway 30 km deep into Syria -ministry

Turkish-led forces have seized control of Syria's M4 highway, some 30-35 km (19-22 miles) deep into Syrian territory, as part of its incursion against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry made the announcement on Twitter, referring to the main road that runs parallel to the Turkish border in northeast Syria.

Also Read: Egypt says security forces kill 15 militants in Sinai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)