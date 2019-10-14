Science News Summary: Poverty-tackling trio win Nobel economics prize

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Poverty-tackling trio win Nobel economics prize

U.S.-based economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday for their work in fighting poverty that has helped millions of children around the world. French-American Duflo becomes only the second female economics winner in the prize's 50-year history, as well as the youngest at 46. She shared the award equally with Indian-born American Banerjee and Kremer, also of the United States.

