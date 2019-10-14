22 pro-Dalai Lama activists arrested from Kathmandu

At least 22 pro-Dalai Lama activists, half of them Nepalese nationals, have been arrested by Nepal police for planning to stage protests during Chinese President Xi Jinping's just concluded visit to the country. Xi, arrived here on Saturday, on his two-day state visit to the country - the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years.

Five persons were arrested from Swoyambhu, nine from Bouddha, six from Pharping and two from an undisclosed location in Kathmandu, the police said. Those who were arrested from Bouddha were wearing track suits with 'Free Tibet' slogan and others were carrying Tibetan flags and bags with the slogans, they said.

Eleven of those arrested were Tibetan refugees while others were Nepali nationals. Indra Prasad Aryal, chairman of Human Rights Organisation-Nepal, said that three police personnel had been deployed at his Balaju-based residence for the last three days.

"They constantly keep an eye on me and follow all my movements. As a result I could not raise the human rights issues of Tibetan people," he said. Police have stepped up security around monasteries in Kathmandu to prevent protests against President Xi's visit. Nepal government has time and again reiterated its support to the one-China policy.

President Xi on Sunday that anyone attempting to "split" China will be "crushed". His comments came as Beijing is putting pressure on Kathmandu to rein-in pro-Dalai Lama Tibetans in Nepal. Nepal shares a long border with Tibet and is home to around 20,000 Tibetan exiles. Every year some 2,500 Tibetans illegally enter Nepal crossing Tibetan border on their way to Dharamshala to meet the 84-year-old Dalai Lama.

