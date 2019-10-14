International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran president says there is video footage of attack on Iranian tanker

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 14-10-2019 20:29 IST
Iran president says there is video footage of attack on Iranian tanker

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said an Iranian tanker damaged in the Red Sea on Friday had been hit by at least two rockets, and there is video footage of the incident. Iranian authorities reported that the Iranian-owned oil tanker, the Sabiti, was struck off Saudi Arabia's coast. There has been no independent report on the cause of the damage.

Iran's rival Saudi Arabia has said it was not behind any attack on the tanker. Saudi authorities said they received a distress message from the vessel, but they added that it had switched off its transponder before they could assist. Rouhani, speaking live on state television on Monday, said the attack was undoubtedly carried out by a government and that there would be consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019