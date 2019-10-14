Turkey rejects EU decisions regarding its Syria operation, east Med drilling

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it rejected and condemned decisions taken by the European Union to suspend arms exports to Turkey following Ankara's northeast Syria incursion and drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean. European Union countries committed on Monday to suspending arms exports to Turkey and agreed to draw up a list of economic sanctions against Turkish oil and gas drilling in waters off Cyprus.

Ankara will seriously examine its cooperation with the EU on certain areas due to its "unlawful and biased" attitude, the foreign ministry said.

