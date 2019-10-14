Economic partnership key pillar of India-Netherlands bilateral ties: President Kovind

The economic partnership between India and the Netherlands is the key pillar of the bilateral relationship between two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday, while calling on the Dutch companies to "partner with India in its growth story." Speaking at a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here in the honour of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, Kovind noted that the Netherlands is New Delhi's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union and among the leading investors in India.

"Our economic partnership has created new opportunities for our peoples, from jobs, lifestyle choices to food. The Netherlands today is home to the largest Indian community in mainland Europe. The growing Indian student and professional community in the Netherlands is making our cultural knot stronger and our technology partnership deeper," Kovind said. India and The Netherlands have a bilateral trade turnover of USD 12.87 billion (2018-2019). The Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 23 billion between 2000 and 2017.

Kovind said that the two countries share common concerns with regard to contemporary challenges, particularly climate action, cybersecurity and terrorism. He also outlined that terrorism is among the gravest threats affecting the world today and the two countries must come together to develop a strong global response to defeat and destroy this evil. "India-Netherlands relations are warm and enduring. Our shared democratic values and respect for diversity continue to embellish our conversation and our collaboration. In our endeavors, we connect with each other in one and several ways at the same time. That is the beauty and the depth of our ties," Kovind said.

The Royal couple is on a five-day visit to India on the invitation of President Kovind. Earlier in the day, the King and the Queen met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held a "fruitful discussion" on expanding India and Dutch relationship. The visit is expected to boost economic and political cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

