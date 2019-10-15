William, Kate meet kindergarten children at Pak school

Britains' Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited a girls' school here and interacted with students in their first engagement on a five-day visit to Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Islamabad on Monday, the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade.

The couple visited the Model College for Girls located in Islamabad. The college is a government-run school for disadvantaged from four to 18-year-olds, benefiting from the Teach for Pakistan program based on the UK's Teach First scheme. Kate arrived at the college dressed in a royal blue classic kurta with trousers and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

The royal couple, both 37, saw different parts of the school and also inspected a class of mathematics. They mixed up with the students of the school. The school administration briefed the royal couple, who are strong advocates of girls' education, about the school and they were also apprised about the education system in Pakistan.

During their five-day visit here, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Northern Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides capital Islamabad and Lahore. Later in the day, Willaim and Kate will visit the Margalla Hills in the foothills of the Himalayas, Geo News reported.

The Duke and Duchess will also meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and later attend a reception hosted by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, the report said. Kate and William were welcomed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the garrison city adjacent to the capital Islamabad by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife.

Last week, Kensington Palace called the five-day trip "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations". The visit, which will end on October 18, has been organized at the request of the United Kingdom's (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan. In 1990, Princess Diana, William's mother, visited Pakistan to participate in a fund-raising event for a cancer hospital built by Khan.

