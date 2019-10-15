Frolic in a bubble tea ball pit at Singapore exhibit

Singapore, Oct 15 (AFP) Bubble tea fans can frolic in a pool of 100,000 plastic purple pearls, take photos on a bubble tea IV drip, and swing on a giant wrecking ball at a new exhibit in Singapore. The pop-up aims to be a "one-stop happy place" for visitors who love the tea-based beverage loaded with milk, sugar and tapioca pearls.

Originally from Taiwan, it is now popular across Asia -- including in Singapore, which is home to over 37 bubble tea chains, according to the Straits Times newspaper Exhibit organiser Tan Weiting said people get "really passionate" about the drink. "When I was in the office, people sitting behind me, they're always discussing about bubble tea, what's their favourite flavour, which store has the best pearls... they even start fighting over which one's the best one," said Tan.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday. It will run for about two months, and Tan is planning a tour around Asia. Music is played in the pastel-coloured rooms and Tan partnered with a "scent vendor" to create fragrances throughout the exhibit.

Visitors can get a whiff of pine while walking through an enchanted forest of illuminated straws, experience tea-scented trees, and sniff at a wall of flavours labelled "luscious", "malty", or "fresh". The entry price of around Sg$24 ($17.50) includes a bubble tea and experimental tea-flavoured snacks. (AFP) AMS

