French foreign minister heads to Iraq Wednesday for Islamic State talks - PM

Reuters Paris
Updated: 16-10-2019 19:44 IST
France's foreign minister will travel to Iraq on Wednesday evening to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria and the impact a Turkish invasion has had on the fight against Islamic State, France's Prime Minister said.

Speaking to the Senate Edouard Philippe said Jean-Yves Le Drian would discuss with Iraqi and Kurdish officials efforts to set up a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial in Iraq.

COUNTRY : France
