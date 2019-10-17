International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Johnson, Juncker speak to unblock Brexit deal

PTI Brussels
Updated: 17-10-2019 14:31 IST
Johnson, Juncker speak to unblock Brexit deal

Brussels, Oct 17 (AFP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke by phone on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a Brexit deal ahead of an EU summit.

Juncker, the head of the EU's executive arm, "just spoke to Boris Johnson. Every hour and minute counts" before the summit, EU spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said in a tweet.

"We want a deal," she said, adding that contacts between the EU and UK negotiating teams are continuing just hours ahead of the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019