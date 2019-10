The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) has postponed the launch of an auction for 5G network frequencies to early January 2020 from this autumn, the watchdog's website showed on Thursday.

CTU is planning to hold the auction of frequencies in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands as it seeks to boost competition in a market where high prices have long been a gripe of customers and politicians.

