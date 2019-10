The Lebanese cabinet will hold a "final session" on Friday on the 2020 draft budget, Telecoms Minister Mohamed Choucair said on Thursday.

Lebanon is under pressure to approve the 2020 budget to unlock some $11 billion pledged at a donor conference last year, funds badly needed to boost the country's indebted economy.

