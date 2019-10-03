Union Cabinet reviews progress on its decisions

The union cabinet met here on Thursday evening and reviewed the progress on decisions taken over the past four months, sources said.

They said that among the items on the agenda was a review of progress on decisions since the BJP-led government came to power in its second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the second term on May 30. (ANI)

