International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Union Cabinet reviews progress on its decisions

The union cabinet met here on Thursday evening and reviewed the progress on decisions taken over the past four months, sources said.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 22:55 IST
Union Cabinet reviews progress on its decisions

representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The union cabinet met here on Thursday evening and reviewed the progress on decisions taken over the past four months, sources said.

They said that among the items on the agenda was a review of progress on decisions since the BJP-led government came to power in its second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the second term on May 30. (ANI)

Also Read: Union Cabinet approves ordinance to ban e-cigarettes in India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019