Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* S.AFRICA'S POWER UTILITY ESKOM SAYS IT STOPS LOADSHEDDING FOR THURSDAY; STAGE 1 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL CONTINUE FRIDAY - TWEET

* S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 1 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING TO CONTINUE FRIDAY FROM 0900 HRS TO 2300 HRS LOCAL TIME Source text : http://bit.ly/2pu1Fo5

