Global watchdog give Pakistan until February to curb terror financing

Reuters Islamabad
Updated: 18-10-2019 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan or face actions against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.

"The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020," it said in a statement.

"Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action."

