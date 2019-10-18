Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN53 AFGHAN-MOSQUE-4THLD BLAST

Officials: Blast at Afghan mosque kills 62 during prayers Kabul, Oct 18 (AP) An explosion rocked a mosque in eastern Afghanistan as dozens of people gathered to offer Friday players, causing the roof to collapse and killing 62 worshippers, provincial officials said. (AP)

FGN18 FATF-LD PAK

FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List; warns of action Paris: Pakistan was again put on the Grey List of the international terror financing watchdog FATF, which on Friday warned Islamabad of action for its failure to combat money laundering and terror financing, officials said.

FGN 30 KOVIND-LD PHILIPPINES

India & the Philippines agree to bolster defence ties; sign 4 agreements during Prez Kovind's visit Manila: India and the Philippines on Friday agreed to bolster defence and maritime security partnership and to make it a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, amidst China flexing its military muscles in the region.

FGN2 US-SITHARAMAN-ECONOMY

Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman Washington: India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 CHINA-LD ECONOMY

China's GDP growth slows to 6 per cent in Q3, slowest since 1992 Beijing: China's growth slumped to 6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, its lowest level in nearly three decades, as the world's second largest economy struggled to overcome the impact of a bruising trade war with the US and sluggish domestic demand, according to official data released on Friday.

FGN43 GHANA-FLOOD

Ghana flooding leaves 28 dead Accra: Floods caused by eight days of torrential downpours in northeastern Ghana have left 28 people dead and displaced hundreds, officials said Friday. (AFP)

FGN20 PAK-BLASPHEMY-CYBER

Man sentenced to five years in jail for blasphemy in Pak under new cyber crime law Lahore: A special Pakistani court has sentenced a man to five-year rigorous imprisonment for posting blasphemous content on social media, becoming the first such case under the country's new cyber crime law. By M Zulqernain.

FGN10 US-TRUMP-MULVANEY

Top White House official indicates Trump withheld Ukraine aid Washington: A top White House official found himself in the middle of a political storm after he indicated, only to walk back later, that President Donald Trump asked his administration to withhold nearly USD 400 million in military aid to Ukrainian to further his political interests. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 US-TURKEY-SANCTIONS

Sanctions on Turkey no longer necessary: Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that America's proposed economic sanctions on Ankara are no longer necessary after the US and Turkey struck a deal for a five-day cease fire in Syria. IND

