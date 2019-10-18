Afghanistan: Toll in twin blast inside mosque touches 62

A mosque in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province was rocked by twin blasts on Friday, which claimed the lives of 62 people and left more than 100 people wounded, local media quoted officials. At least 62 people were killed in the blasts inside the mosque during Friday prayers, according to local officials who said the death toll could go up, Al Jazeera reported.

"The incident took place at approximately 01:30 pm (local time), in the Jaw Dara area of the Haska Meyna district," Attaullah Khogyani, spokesperson for the Nangarhar Governor Khogyani said as quoted by Tolo News. According to the local authorities, explosives were placed inside the mosque and it took off when the people were busy worshiping.

Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani's spokesperson, in a tweet strongly condemned today's blasts in a mosque in the Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar province. Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack.

This comes two days after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near police headquarters that claimed the lives of two members of the Afghan Security Forces and injured 26 other people in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman. (ANI)

