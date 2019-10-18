International Development News
President Kovind gifts statue of goddess Tara to his Philippines counterpart

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a five-day visit to the Philippines gifted the statue of goddess Tara to his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte.

ANI Manila
Updated: 18-10-2019 23:22 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind gifted a statue of goddess Tara to President Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines. (Photo tweeted by Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a five-day visit to the Philippines gifted the statue of goddess Tara to his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte. "President Kovind gifted the statue of goddess Tara to President Durerte of Philippines. The gift highlights the ancient cultural connections between the two countries. The Golden Agusan Tara statue was discovered in the Philippines in the last century," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

India and the Philippines signed four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture. President Kovind also held delegation-level talks with his counterpart in Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Tweeting a picture of their meeting, Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet said, "President Kovind leads delegation-level talks with President Duterte of Philippines. India and Philippines sign four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Philippines
