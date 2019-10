Eskom:

* S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS WILL CONTINUE STAGE 2 LOADSHEDDING FRIDAY UNTIL 23:00

* S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 1 LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ON SATURDAY, OCT 19, FROM 09:00 UNTIL 23:00 Source text : https://bit.ly/2MPqEdo

