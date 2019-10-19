International Development News
PTI Kabul
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:14 IST
Afghan village bury its dead after mosque bombing kills 62

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Funerals are being held in eastern Afghanistan for the victims of Friday's deadly bomb blast in a village mosque which killed 62 people during prayers. Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, says Saturday that the explosion also wounded 36 people when it went off as dozens of people gathered in the mosque in the village of Chodari.

He said it was not immediately clear if the mosque was attacked by a suicide bomber or by some other type of bombing. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province.

However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman in a statement condemned the attack in Nangarhar and called it a serious crime.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
