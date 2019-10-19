Catalan regional leader calls for dialogue with Spanish govt

Catalonia's pro-independence regional chief Quim Torra called for talks on Saturday with Spain's central government following five days of unrest triggered by the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders.

"We urge the acting prime minister of the Spanish government to sit at a negotiating table to talk," Torra told reporters, adding that this week's violence did not reflect the peaceful nature of the Catalan independence movement.

"Violence has never been and will never be our way, not in Barcelona, nor in Tarragona, nor in Lleida, nor in Girona," he said, referring to cities in Catalonia that have been hit by clashes.

