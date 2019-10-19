Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN6 UN-INDIA-KASHMIR India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a forum of the UN, saying the country employs "empty rhetoric" to serve its "distorted agenda" and continues to engage in spreading unsubstantiated allegations. By Yoshita Singh

FGN4 IMF-INDIA-TAX CUT IMF says corporate income tax cut will help revive investment in India

Washington: The International Monetary Fund on Friday supported India's recent decision to reduce corporate income tax, saying it has a positive impact on investment. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16-KOVIND-PHILIPPINES-LD INFANTS INFANTS Kovind interacts with parents of infants in the Philippines who underwent liver transplant in India

Manila: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday interacted with the parents of the infants in the Philippines who successfully underwent liver transplant in India, expressing happiness about the country's engagement with the key Southeast Asian country that has brought people's causes within its expanding ambit.

FGN21 CHINA-US-LD TRADE 'Concrete progress' made for 'phased deal' to end US-China trade war: Top Chinese negotiator

Beijing: China and the US made "concrete progress" in many areas and laid foundation for signing of a "phased deal" at their latest round of talks to resolve the bruising trade war, China's chief negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He has said. By K J M Varma

FGN3 US-INDIA-DEFENCE India-US bilateral defence trade to reach USD 18 bn this year: Pentagon

Washington: Ahead of the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting in New Delhi next week, the Pentagon on Saturday said the bilateral defence trade between the two countries is expected to reach USD 18 billion by year end. By Lalit K Jha

FGN35 BREXIT-LD VOTE British MPs vote for Brexit delay in historic 'Super Saturday' Parliament session

London: In a historic weekend Parliament session, the first in 37 years, British MPs on Saturday voted to back a motion that delays the vote on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal struck with the European Union (EU). By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 LANKA-FATF Sri Lanka removed from FATF's Grey List

Colombo: Sri Lanka has been removed from the "Grey List" of the international terror financing watchdog FATF, according to a media report. The island nation will no longer be subject to the Financial Action Task Force's monitoring under its on-going global anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance process, the Colombo Gazette reported on Saturday.

FGN26 RUSSIA-MINE-4THLD ACCIDENT

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine Moscow: Fifteen people were killed and another six still missing after an illegally built dam collapsed at a gold mine in a remote Siberian settlement on Saturday, in the latest deadly accident to hit Russia.

