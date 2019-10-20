REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Boris Johnson will send a letter on Saturday requesting a further extension to Britain’s departure from the European Union, an EU official said, with the British prime minister obliged to ask for a delay after losing a vote in parliament.

AFGHANISTAN-BLAST Pompeo says U.S. committed to Afghan peace after deadly explosions

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday Washington remained committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan as police searched for bodies in the rubble of a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province where bomb blasts killed at least 69 people. MEXICO-VIOLENCE

Trump, Lopez Obrador agree to take action to stem flow of weapons to Mexico MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Saturday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had agreed to take swift action to stem the flow of illegal weapons from the United States into Mexico, where a drug war is raging.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA Erdogan says Turkey to resume Syria offensive if truce deal falters

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria and “crush the heads of terrorists” if a deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented. U.S.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION-SETTLEMENT Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A landmark trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at around $50 billion. PG-E-FIRES

California utility sees decade of power cuts to avoid wildfires Northern Californians can expect widespread power cuts aimed at preventing wildfires for a decade while Pacific Gas & Electric upgrades wires systems, cuts back trees and takes other safety measures, the utility’s chief executive said on Friday.

TEXAS-SHOOTING Texas prosecutors seek murder indictment against officer who shot woman at home

Texas prosecutors said on Friday they would seek a murder indictment against the former Fort Worth police officer who shot dead a 28-year-old black woman in her home. BUSINESS

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-LICENSING-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei is in early-stage talks with some U.S. telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei executive told Reuters on Friday. WEWORK-SOFTBANK-GROUP

SoftBank seeks to avoid WeWork's liabilities with new investment: sources NEW YORK (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is attempting to become the majority owner of WeWork without assuming the onerous lease obligations of the U.S. office-space sharing firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING-EXCLUSIVE Boeing pilots' messages on 737 MAX safety raise new questions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Boeing Co senior pilot said he might have unintentionally misled regulators, in a series of internal messages from 2016 that became public Friday, plunging the world’s largest airplane maker into a fresh crisis. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ELTON-JOHN A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

LONDON (Reuters) - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-HOU Yankees regain offensive edge to stay alive in pennant race

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname just in time on Friday, putting together the pieces of their previously malfunctioning offense in front of a besotted hometown crowd to defeat the Houston Astros 4-1. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) might be back in month An MRI exam confirmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained no other significant damage, according to multiple reports on Friday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Pens stretch winning streak to 5

Kris Letang scored twice, and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and two assists Friday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to their fifth straight win, 4-2 over the visiting Dallas Stars. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/UN (TV)

United Nations Security Council visits South Sudan ahead of formation of new government A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council, led by South Africa and the United States, will visit South Sudan on Sunday and meet with President Salva Kiir and other signatories of the peace agreement in the country. The high profile visit signals support for Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar, who are supposed to form a government on November 12, despite many conditions of the peace deal not yet being met.

20 Oct INDONESIA-POLITICS/PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia inaugurates Widodo for a second term as president Indonesia is to inaugurate President Joko Widodo for a second term in office and also swear in Vice President Ma'ruf Amin for the 2019-2024 period with various leaders from ASEAN and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to attend. 20 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SWISS-ELECTION/ (TV) Greens expected to make gains in Swiss federal elections

Swiss voters elect representatives to two houses of parliament. Opinion polls show the right-wing Swiss People's Party is set to remain the biggest in parliament, although the environmentalist Greens are expected to post good gains 20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/ (PIX)

Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand in Las Vegas air show New large corporate planes that can fly further and the industry's embrace of sustainable aviation fuels are seen as bright spots as the world's biggest business jet makers assemble in Las Vegas to showcase their latest offerings at the sector's largest gathering.

20 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT IMF-WORLDBANK/ (TV)

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group Finance and development Ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. 20 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FRANCE-DAVINCI/LOUVRE-ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Paris' Louvre marks 500-years since Leonardo da Vinci's death The Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris marks the 500-year anniversary of the Italian polymath's death in France.

20 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CHINA-DEFENCE/ (PIX) Beijing hosts annual Xiangshan Forum

Military officials and defence representatives from various countries attend the Xiangshan Forum, which Beijing styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore. 20 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY ASIA-WASTE/TYRES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

How the West is fuelling a waste tyre crisis in Asia Record volumes of waste tyres are being sent from rich world to Asian countries like India and Malaysia where fly-by-night recyclers burn them to make cheap fuel at a big environmental cost.

20 Oct

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)