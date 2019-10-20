REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU

UK PM sends unsigned letter to EU asking for Brexit delay LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union requesting a delay to Britain’s exit from the bloc and also said he did not want the extension after his latest Brexit setback in parliament on Saturday.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA Erdogan says Turkey to resume Syria offensive if truce deal falters

ANKARA - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria and “crush the heads of terrorists” if a deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented. U.S.

SYRIA-SECURITY-USA All U.S. troops withdrawing from Syria expected to go to western Iraq: Pentagon chief

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that all of the nearly 1,000 troops withdrawing from northern Syria are expected to move to western Iraq to continue the campaign against Islamic State militants and “to help defend Iraq.” USA-TRUMP-G7

Trump abandons plan to host 2020 G7 meeting at his Florida golf resort WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned plans late on Saturday to host next year’s Group of Seven summit at his Florida golf resort, after Democrats and others had decried the selection as evidence of the president misusing his office for personal gain.

BUSINESS IMF-WORLDBANK-TRADE

Fallout from Trump's trade wars felt by economies around the world WASHINGTON - The collateral damage of the United States’ trade wars is being felt from the fjords of Iceland to the auto factories of Japan.

BOEING-BOARD Boeing board to meet in Texas as scrutiny intensifies: sources

Boeing Co’s (BA.N) board of directors and top executives from its airplanes division and supply chain were due to meet on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas, two days after the U.S. planemaker was plunged into a fresh crisis over its banned 737 MAX jet. ENTERTAINMENT

MALAYSIA-SOUTHCHINASEA-FILM 'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map

KUALA LUMPUR - DreamWorks’ animated movie “Abominable” will not be released in Malaysia after its producers declined to meet a censor board requirement to cut a scene showing China’s “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea, the movie distributor said on Sunday. PEOPLE-ELTON-JOHN

A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo LONDON - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab.

SPORTS SOCCER-ROONEY

Rooney's MLS adventure comes to sour end TORONTO - Wayne Rooney’s Major League Soccer adventure came to a sour end along with DC United’s season on Saturday as Toronto FC scored a wild 5-1 extra-time playoff win to send the former-England captain on to his next career stop.

HORSERACING-SANTAANITA Horse death toll at Santa Anita reaches 34

Another horse died at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, bringing to 34 the number to have perished at the southern California track since December. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/ (PIX)

Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand in Las Vegas air show New large corporate planes that can fly further and the industry's embrace of sustainable aviation fuels are seen as bright spots as the world's biggest business jet makers assemble in Las Vegas to showcase their latest offerings at the sector's largest gathering.

20 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDONESIA-POLITICS/PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV) Indonesia inaugurates Widodo for a second term as president

Indonesia is to inaugurate President Joko Widodo for a second term in office and also swear in Vice President Ma'ruf Amin for the 2019-2024 period with various leaders from ASEAN and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to attend. 20 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SWISS-ELECTION/ (TV) Greens expected to make gains in Swiss federal elections

Swiss voters elect representatives to two houses of parliament. Opinion polls show the right-wing Swiss People's Party is set to remain the biggest in parliament, although the environmentalist Greens are expected to post good gains 20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BOLIVIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Bolivians to vote on extending 'Evo's' rule to nearly two decades

Bolivians will head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to extend President Evo Morales' rule to nearly two decades or oust the great survivor of South America's "pink tide" of leftist leaders. 20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

