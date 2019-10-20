Bolivia to hold Presidential polls on Sunday

Sucre [Bolivia], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Bolivia is set to go for Presidential elections on Sunday to determine the country's leader for the next five years. It is likely to be the most heated vote in decades, as long-time incumbent president Evo Morales faces stiff competition from challengers amid waning popularity. The result is widely expected to lead to a second round where Morales may face his strongest challenger, former president Carlos Mesa.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous President, has been in power since 2006 and has been credited with boosting the economy and reducing poverty. His popularity, however, has been on the decline since he announced his candidacy for re-election earlier this year, a move many have termed to be illegal. In 2016, Bolivians voted 'No' in a referendum to modify the constitution to allow Morales to run for a fourth term. In 2017, however, Bolivian Supreme Tribunal for Justice ruled to lift all term limits on public offices, thereby allowing Morales to run for President indefinitely.

Morales' main challenger Mesa served as President from 2003-2005. Oscar Ortiz is the third candidate in the running and represents 'Bolivia Says No' which is primarily focused on upholding the 2016 referendum. (Sputnik/ANI)

