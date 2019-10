Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike kills 5 civilians

Sanaa, Oct 22 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed at least five civilians, including two children, when it hit a vehicle in a northern province. Youssef al-Hadri, spokesman of the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said in a statement the airstrike took place Monday in Kitaf district of Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia.

He says the dead include two women, two children and the vehicle's owner. The rebels have released graphic images showing dead bodies, claiming they were of the victims.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition. The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognised government since 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of people. (AP) RUP

