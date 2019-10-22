Bangladeshi-origin ISIS bride Shamima Begum appeals to return to UK

A Bangladeshi-origin woman who fled the UK as a schoolgirl in 2015 to join the Islamic State terror group in Syria, on Tuesday launched an appeal against the government's move to revoke her citizenship and prevent her from returning to London. Shamima Begum left her home in east London with two other teenagers and travelled to strife-torn Syria when she was 15. She has lived under the rule of the Islamic State group for three years, before being found in a camp run by Kurdish forces in northern Syria in February.

Now aged 20, she is fighting a legal battle to return to the UK and her appeal is being heard at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) this week. High Court judge Elisabeth Laing is expected to consider whether depriving Begum of her UK citizenship rendered her stateless. Under UK law, a person can legally have their citizenship revoked but they cannot be made stateless. The UK government maintains that Begum has access to Bangladeshi dual citizenship through her parents, even though the Bangladesh government has since denied any such rights.

The lawyer representing her on behalf of her family, Tasnime Akunjee, said the arguments for Begum's appeal will center around her being a rape victim of her militant husband. "She was married in an ISIS ceremony within two weeks of reaching Syria to a 23-year-old fighter. Her context is as a rape victim or a statutory rape victim," he said.

Begum became known as a so-called ISIS bride because she was married to Yago Riedijk, a Dutch ISIS fighter, soon after arriving in Syria. During a four-day preliminary hearing that gets underway this week, the court will also be asked to consider Begum being allowed to return to the UK from Syria to give evidence. Her legal team will argue the case cannot be heard without her.

Anyone appealing to SIAC, a special immigration court, usually remains anonymous, but Begum has reportedly waived her right to anonymity. A heavily pregnant Begum had been discovered at a Syrian detention camp in February this year and Sajid Javid, then UK home secretary, acted within days to strip her of her British citizenship. Last month, his successor as the home secretary, Priti Patel, also backed that decision and ruled out the prospect of Begum's return to the UK.

"We cannot have people who would do us harm allowed to enter our country – and that includes this woman," said Patel, in reference to Begum, whose new-born son Jarrah died days after being born from a chest infection and she has continued to plead with the UK authorities to allow her to return to her family in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)