Multiple injured after being hit by stolen ambulance in Norway; armed suspect arrested

Oslo [Norway], Oct 22 (ANi): Multiple people, including a woman and two babies, were injured after being hit by a stolen ambulance driven by an armed suspect in Norweigan capital Oslo on Tuesday. Police fired shots at the scene of the incident to stop the ambulance and later arrested the armed suspect, they said in a statement, as cited by CNN.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said, adding that they have no information indicating that the incident was terror-related. No-one was injured by the shots fired by the police.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)

