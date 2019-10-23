U.S. official: 'Dozens' of Islamic State fighters freed in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, said on Tuesday that "dozens" of Islamic State fighters had been freed since Turkey began its incursion in northeastern Syria.

"I would say dozens at this point," Jeffrey told a congressional hearing when Democratic Senator Chris Coons asked if he knew how many "hardened" Islamic State (ISIS) fighters had been released. There have been reports of much larger numbers.

