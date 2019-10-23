Pope calls for dialogue and end to Chile violence

Vatican City, Oct 23 (AFP) Pope Francis launched an appeal Wednesday for dialogue and an end to violent protests in Chile which have claimed 15 lives and left 200 injured.

"I hope that by putting an end to violent demonstrations dialogue can be used to to find solutions to the crisis and confront the difficulties that have generated it, for the sake of the entire population," he said during a weekly general audience. (AFP) SCY

