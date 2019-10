London, Oct 23 (AFP) British police said 39 dead bodies were found Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police said in a statement, saying the fatalities were pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)